PSD Congress/Dancila: Solutions to ensure right to vote for Romanians must be implemented quickly

Interim chair of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Viorica Dancila, stated on Saturday that the solutions to ensure the right to vote for Romanians abroad must be implemented quickly and on the basis of a fair dialogue, with no electoral passion, "even if some appeal to electoral tactics due to a lack of solutions".

"We received a powerful signal at the European Parliament elections from the citizens and we will take it into account. It's clear that the solutions to ensure the right to vote for Romanians must be implemented quickly and on the basis of a correct dialogue, with no electoral passions, even if some appeal to electoral tactics due to a lack of solutions. I hail the establishment of the parliamentary committee that will take care of the new regulations that will end the problems regarding the vote of Romanians abroad. We have three solutions that I support unreservedly: extending the vote by correspondence to all types of national elections, instituting prolonged voting over several days in the diaspora, augmenting the number of polling stations abroad. I publicly request to the other parties and to the President to get actively involved in this problem and come with concrete solutions, not only critiques and blockages. But I confess to you that I don't have high expectations," Dancila said at the PSD congress.She added that she however has expectations from the political maturity of the PSD, "a party connected to the true topics of interest for the citizens".