PSD Congress/ Tariceanu, to PSD delegates: I call upon you to bring to Cotroceni true President

The chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu Tariceanu, has launched, on Saturday, at the extraordinary congress of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), a plea for the designation of a joint candidate for the Presidency of Romania.

He stated, from the congress rostrum, that Romania needs a powerful President in the context of the "complicated times in the world"."I call upon you to bring to Cotroceni [Presidential Palace] a true President, a President of all Romanians, not of gangs grouped behind him, a President that is sensitive to the needs of the many, of those who are not in fate's favors (...) We must not allow ourselves a President whose purpose is his own re-election, and in the name of this desideratum he sacrifices everything: moral values, independence of justice, the liberties and rights of Romanians. It's time for a President to unite us, not divide us," Tariceanu stated.He also spoke about an action plan "to focus on education, healthcare, and infrastructure", but also on modernizing administration and on decentralization."This plan must have concrete projects, terms and responsibilities. Who can't meet them should step aside! We must expand dialogue and collaboration with social partners. We must forget passing laws and regulations that are not profoundly and consistently discussed with them. We must correct the negative effects of Government Ordinance 114. I would like very much to nail the Fiscal Code, so that companies, people can build business plans for the long term. I want us to be those who truly modernize Romanian administration. We must not let this year end without very well thought out plans to digitize the central administration. Time passes by too quickly to be lost by Romanians at queues. I want us to be brave and move forwards with decentralization, because the Sun must not rise only from Bucharest. It can rise from Focsani, from Vaslui, from Bistrita, from Slatina, from everywhere in the country," The ALDE leader added.