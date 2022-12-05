PSD does not agree with charging energy prosumers

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) does not agree with the introduction of a tax for self-produced energy from renewable sources because, according to the Social Democrats, "even if it were to be enforced from 2026, such a measure would have the effect of discouraging investment in this field, which goes against Romania's objectives to develop alternative sources of electricity", told Agerpres.

"PSD believes that, in the current economic context, the state must encourage households and SMEs that can invest in renewable energy production systems, to cover their own consumption and, possibly, to deliver the surplus to the national energy system. As such, when the emergency ordinance will reach the parliamentary debate, the PSD will submit amendments to remove the provisions that discourage investments in this sector and will request an emergency debate, so that the changes are approved before the expiration of the deadline in which the regulations must be enforced," a PSD press release says.

PSD emphasizes that the European Directive 2018/2021, which was the basis of the Emergency Ordinance, does not have an imperative character regarding the charging of prosumers.

"This measure is left to the discretion of the member states, so it cannot be invoked as an obligation for the introduction of such a regulation in Romania. Moreover, the project put up for public debate on the website of the Ministry of Energy did not contain the notion of charging prosumers in Art. 19, paragraph (3) - the modification being made by this institution shortly before the introduction of the normative act in the government meeting," PSD said.