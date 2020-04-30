PSD: Gov't introduces coronavirus tax, issues 290,000 fines, yet performs only 175,000 tests

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) acting chairman, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday that "the government has introduced the coronavirus tax", handing out "at will" as many as 290,000 fines.

"The government has issued the coronavirus tax. It issued 290,000 fines, but only carried out 175,000 tests and no one knows yet the exact number of people tested. Fines worth 570 million lei! Fines handed out in bulk and at will. It's one thing to sanction those who risk spreading the virus, it's another to find fault in the rush to carry out the predetermined fine plan. When one issues 290,000 fines, much more than the coronavirus tests performed, and when their value exceeds the amounts allocated for the medical professionals's protective equipment, it means that the Government has not done its job at all and has put all the pressure on citizens," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

The PSD interim chairman added that "when the maximum level of fines in Romania is the highest in Europe", six times the average net salary, and the total penalties applied reaches 570 million lei, "exceeding the corporation tax collected in the same period", it is no longer just about contravention, but about "a hidden tax" by which the National Liberal Party (PNL) Government "covers the hole it has created in the budget through the catastrophic way it managed the economy".