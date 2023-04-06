PSD head Ciolacu says there are no problems with state budget collections

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Thursday that there are no problems with the state budget collections, but there is a need for reform in spending the public money.

He added that it is for the first time when the prime minister and the relevant minister presented a situation of finances.

"Our plan is a very simple one. A reform must be made in spending the public money, which we need to assume. Romania doesn't afford to spend the public money foolishly and thus, a bold plan was set in motion. (...) This is the first time when politicians have thought in such a way as to have a viable and sustainable perspective for all of us. Nobody has the right to mess around in a regional security crisis, after a pandemic," the Social-Democratic leader stated after participating in an action organized at a school in District 4 on the occasion of Sports Day.

Ciolacu mentioned that there have been talks about the digitization of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) for 30 years, however, the representatives of this institution argue that it cannot be done. "This time it will be done, because the political decision is a very clear one. Reforms must be made at the ANAF," the PSD chairman stated.

He underscored that we need to get out of the "logic of bonuses." "Maybe in the area where there are doctors, only when they are on duty . We need to get out of this logic of bonuses. The bonuses already earned must be put into the salary envelope. (...) We have to change what didn't work and take responsibility for this thing. Boldly and courageously, I think it's time to do it, with the implementation of the European reforms included in the PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan]. The reforms should not be used politically, because then we will again postpone their implementation. We understand that now is the time to catch them or not," the PSD leader explained. AGERPRES