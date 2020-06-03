PSD MPs will reject emergency ordinance postponing doubling of chilldren's allowances to August 1

The MPs of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will reject, on Wednesday, in the Chamber of Deputies, the emergency ordinance by which the Orban Government has postponed until August 1 the doubling of allowances, a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Social Democrats shows.

"The PSD will vote the immediate increase of children's allowances. The PSD MPs will reject today in the Chamber of Deputies the emergency ordinance by which the Orban Government has postponed until August 1 the doubling of allowances. Children are not to blame! Their legal rights have to be respected and granted, as the law says, not delayed politically, for the cynical-electoral interests of the PNL [National Liberal Party]. Thus, the PSD will categorically reject the postponement of doubling allowances by a defiant Liberal Government which has refused to allot the proper resources," the PSD mentions in the release.

The Social Democrats add that there is money for this doubling of allowances.

"The doubling of children's allowances will not be a burden, as the PNL is trying to induce into public opinion, but an economic stimulus! The extra money will be spent on goods and services necessary to children, will determine, certainly, the increase of consumption and, as a consequence, of production and will come back to the state by higher income from taxes and excises. They will thus contribute to restarting the economy of the country, badly affected by the COVID-19 crisis and the lack of coherent and consistent support measures from the PNL Government. Less money in the pockets of the PNL clientele and more money in the pockets of Romania's children," the release also says.