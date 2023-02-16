PSD: Nicusor Dan no longer has legitimacy to represent citizens of Bucharest having officially become a criminal

The representatives of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) believe that Bucharest general mayor Nicusor Dan should have already resigned, following the "official accusations" of incompatibility and conflict of interests brought by the National Integrity Agency (ANI).

"With the official accusations of the National Integrity Agency against Nicusor Dan, USR [Save Romania Union] shows the Romanians that it only proposed criminals in public positions! The general mayor, Nicusor Dan, adds to his already proven incompetence and neglect, unfortunately for the residents of Bucharest, the incompatibility and conflict of interests, officially ascertained by the National Integrity Agency. In any European state, in the face of the seriousness of such accusations, there would already have been a natural gesture: resignation. Having come to the Capital City Hall on the wave of the campaign 'No criminals in public positions', Nicusor Dan no longer has any legitimacy to represent the citizens of Bucharest because he has officially become a criminal. This is the culmination of a mayoral term during which the inhabitants of the Capital have been lied to, condemned to the cold or have become the victims of stray dogs," informs a press release sent by PSD to AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to the cited source, the notification submitted by ANI with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice places Nicusor Dan "in the gallery of other illustrious names, such as Clotilde Armand - District 1 mayor, Allen Coliban - the mayor of Brasov, Dominc Fritz - the mayor of Timisoara, Lucian Viziteu - the mayor of Bacau or Dan Barna - the former USR chairman".

The National Integrity Agency announced, on Thursday, that it notified the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice on Bucharest general mayor Nicusor Dan committing the crimes of abuse of office and the use of the latter's position to favor some people.

Moreover, ANI accuses Nicusor Dan of incompatibility and conflict of interests.