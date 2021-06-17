 
     
PSD notifies CCR regarding revocation of Ombudsman

marcel ciolacu

The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) declared on Thursday that his party will notify the Constitutional Court regarding the way the revocation procedure of the Ombudsman took place.

"Today (Thursday, ed. n.) we will notify the Constitutional Court (regarding the way the Ombudsman's revoking procedure took place ed. n). You all saw how things developed, just like in the time of Stalin. They did not even allow the Ombudsman, Ms. Renate Weber, to explain or to answer to the accusations brought upon by the current governance. I would like to remind people very clearly, the Ombudsman's activity is to monitor the power and not to allow it to infringe liberties and citizen rights, ours, everyone's," Ciolacu said in Parliament.

He added that Ombudsman has no attributions of praising a Government, but on the contrary, to monitor it.

"So, here you are, power, Government, coming and accusing the Ombudsman of monitoring you and saying that you broke the law regarding the rights and liberties of citizens, I find this simply defiant in a European country. We will also address the European Commission in the following days, we will send a notification, because this is simply inadmissible. The rule of law was broken in Romania," he said.

Deputies and senators voted on Wednesday the decision draft regarding the revocation of Renate Weber from the head of the institution of Ombudsman.

