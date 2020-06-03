PSD, PNL, ALDE reactions to CCR decision on locally elected mandate extension

The local public administration authorities mandates can be extended only through an organic law adopted by Parliament and not through Government Emergency Ordinances (OUG), the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) established after admitting the notifications formulated by 73 deputies and by the Executive.

On Wednesday, Interim Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu called on all the political forces so that Parliament can be convened next week, in order to promote a law regarding the extension of the locally elected officials' mandates and the election date.National Liberal Party (PNL) floor leader in the Chamber of Deputies Florin Roman argued on Wednesday that the CCR decision regarding the extension of local public administration authorities mandates represents "a new first of a Red Court led by Emperor Dorneanu," who managed, "once again, to make a fool of himself."Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu believes that the CCR decision regarding the unconstitutionality of amending the extension of locally elected officials' mandates through an emergency ordinance "restores the power to the people" through its representatives.Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan said on Wednesday that CCR judges "are endangering" the functioning of the Romanian state through their decision on locally elected mandate extension and the election date, stressing that "it is absolutely necessary" for the CCR decision to "clearly" mention that the organisation of local elections rests with the Government.