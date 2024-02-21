Subscription modal logo Premium

PSD, PNL leaders to announce tonight decision on organisation of this year's elections

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) - National Liberal Party (PNL) leaders of the governing coalition Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciuca, will announce on Wednesday at 19:00 the decision on the organization of this year's elections, after separate meetings of the two parties will be held during the same day to approve the strategy, announced PNL and PSD representatives Rares Bogdan and Mihai Tudose.

A meeting of the governing coalition on the issue of establishing the election calendar and a possible merger took place on Wednesday morning at the Victoria Palace of Government.

Social Democrat Mihai Tudose said that, according to a sociological survey, 60% of Romanians want the elections to be merged, without giving more details on this subject.

He added that "after what has happened in recent years in Romania, it is clear that people are tired of sudden changes, changes of government, changes in domestic and foreign policy, especially".

