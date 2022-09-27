PSD, PUSL to conclude agreement on economic, social analysis, public policies for families

Family Minister Gabriela Firea and MP Gratiela Gavrilescu will sign a political agreement between the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Social Liberal Humanist Party (PUSL) today on an economic and social analysis and developing public policies for families.

PSD says that the agreement will be signed at noon at the PSD senatorial group. The agreement will be concluded "for an economic and social analysis of Romania and for developing public policies adjusted to the current situation of families", told Agerpres.

"On the PSD side, the agreement will be signed by Mrs Senator Gabriela Firea, first deputy chair of the PSD, minister of family, youth and equal opportunities, and on the part of PUSL it will be signed by Mrs MP Gratiela Gavrilescu, chair of the PUSL Collegiate Leadership Forum. Also participating will be Mrs Doina Parcalabu, PUSL Bucharest chair, and several guests from the PSD parliamentary groups in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies," according to a PSD statement.