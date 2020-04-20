PSD: Rating agencies downgrade Romania, show disaster created by PNL Gov't

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) claims that the rating agencies give minus marks to Romania and shows the disaster created by the National Liberal Party (PNL) Government, and the current Government has not taken any measures to stimulate or protect the population.

"One by one, the rating agencies give minus marks to Romania and show the disaster created by the PNL Government, in just five and a half months. Already, the Fitch rating agency has reduced Romania's outlook to negative, due to the 'significant slippage of public finances'. Thus, what we have clearly shown to Romanians since the PNL Government's investiture is confirmed: many expenditures and zero measures for revenue collection to the state budget. The rating agencies downgrade the PNL Government for wasting 17 billion lei in November and December on compensation, missiles, reserve fund for liberal mayors, unjustified VAT refunds. Financial experts criticize the almost daily loans took by PNL on behalf of Romanians, to satisfy their electoral clients. These unreasonable loans increased government debt by 28 billion lei in just three months in power. (...)" reads a message posted on the Facebook page of the PSD.According to the PSD, the Government has not taken any measure of economic stimulation or social protection, but has sent to the Parliament a budgetary rectification requesting 4 billion lei for expenses for liberal mayors and home companies.