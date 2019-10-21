PSD's Dancila:PSD will try to create majority if formations which endorsed censure motion don't succeed

Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila stated on Monday that the Social Democrats would try to create a parliamentary majority, in case the six parties that endorsed the censure motion fail to invest the Orban Government.

"It's true that, the moment when the six political formations fail to create a majority, we will try to create a majority, but, for now, we are in the Opposition and we let those who toppled this Government to come up with a solution. The one who should settle this situation is President Iohannis, who, in fact, is also the author of what happened. We know very well that President Iohannis asked for the Government to be dismissed, he got involved in Government's toppling and acted as a de facto chairman of the PNL," Dancila stated at the Palace of Parliament, when asked whether the PSD is thinking about forming another majority in case the Orban Government doesn't clear Parliament.She refused to say which would be the first party to discuss with for this new majority.Dancila mentioned that the PSD wouldn't go to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with a Prime Minister proposal in case the Orban Government doesn't clear Parliament."We'll let them try the second time, to see what they can do. Let's start from the good faith that they will succeed in creating a majority and pass this Government," the PSD leader stated.