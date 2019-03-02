PSD's Dragnea: 'All provisions allowing Parliament to control SRI must be adopted'

PSD's (Social Democratic Party) leader Liviu Dragnea on Sunday said in Targu-Jiu that all provisions allowing Parliament "to exercise, of a serious and transparent, but efficient manner, the control over the SRI" must be adopted.

Most members of the parliamentary Committee for control of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) want to amend Law 182/2002, so that the specialized committees, when going through secret documents or having secret discussions, to be able to make their own transcripts, which they should be allowed to either keep confidential or declassify, Claudiu Manda, president of this forum, said in February.

Dragnea told a press conference he held in Targu-Jiu that he supports Manda's initiative.

"Claudiu told me about this and he is right and I was hoping he did it earlier, and I hope he will approach everything, but I don't know if there is a need of an ordinance, we need to see this later, maybe we just need to change the regulation or a decision of Parliament, but we must adopt all the provisions, so that the Parliament can exercise of a serious and transparent, but efficient manner, its control over the SRI. This is not something that we do against this institution, but we do not want to remain the only country in the world where the Parliament, the SRI Committee, the Ministry of Finance, the government do not know how much money is spent and how much money is really needed there. We may find that we need to double their budget, that they may want to listen to ten times more phones, I do not know (...) Romanians must now everything," Dragnea said at a press conference held on Sunday in Targu-Jiu.

AGERPRES .