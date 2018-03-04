PSD's Dragnea: Main objective of Congress convention - adopting document containing long-term development plan

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Monday that the main objective of the PSD Congress convention is to pass a document that includes a long-term development plan for Romania.

"I had a discussion with colleagues yesterday and today. I said at the last meeting of the Executive Committee, where I called for Congress to convene, that the main objective is to pass a document that includes a long-term development plan for Romania (...) and if we find a form by which the composition of the Political Bureau is otherwise achieved, then I will support the organisation of elections," Dragnea said at Parliament Palace.He added that he wants a "balanced distribution" of PSD leadership across the country.''A balanced distribution of PSD leadership across the country: 16 deputy chairs (...) and to achieve gender equality - eight male deputies and eight female deputies. The country needs a balanced approach, and support for women is not a fad," said Dragnea, pointing out that his term in office does not need to be extended as it is still legally on.

