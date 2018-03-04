stiripesurse.ro

  
     
PSD's Dragnea: Main objective of Congress convention - adopting document containing long-term development plan

Liviu Dragnea, recunoscut oficial premierul de facto al României

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Monday that the main objective of the PSD Congress convention is to pass a document that includes a long-term development plan for Romania.


"I had a discussion with colleagues yesterday and today. I said at the last meeting of the Executive Committee, where I called for Congress to convene, that the main objective is to pass a document that includes a long-term development plan for Romania (...) and if we find a form by which the composition of the Political Bureau is otherwise achieved, then I will support the organisation of elections," Dragnea said at Parliament Palace.

He added that he wants a "balanced distribution" of PSD leadership across the country.

''A balanced distribution of PSD leadership across the country: 16 deputy chairs (...) and to achieve gender equality - eight male deputies and eight female deputies. The country needs a balanced approach, and support for women is not a fad," said Dragnea, pointing out that his term in office does not need to be extended as it is still legally on.

AGERPRES.

