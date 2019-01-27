 
     
PSD's Dragnea: 'Romania's GDP registers 25pct increase in 2018 compared to 2016'

Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea says that Romania's GDP registered a 25pct increase in 2018 compared to 2016.

"Romania ended last year with budget revenues of 295.1 billion lei, up 71.2 billion lei more than in 2016, representing an increase of 32pct! Romania's GDP reached 949.6 billion lei in 2018, by 188.2 billion lei in addition from 2016, that is a 25pct increase! These are the highest increases in two consecutive years in Romania's history!", Liviu Dragnea wrote on his Facebook account on Sunday.

