Mandatory private pension funds register over 47.6 billion lei assets in December, increasing 19.7pct

The mandatory private pension funds had assets worth 47.6 billion lei on 31 December 2018, increasing 19.7 percent from the level in the similar month of the previous year, according to the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Compared to the level of the assets in the previous month, of 48.18 billion lei, in December 2018 there is a decline of 1.2 percent.

Securities hold the largest share within the assets, worth 30.35 billion lei, namely 63.77 percent. Shares come second, with 8.3 billion lei (17.45 percent), followed by bank deposits, with 3.91 billion lei, namely 8.23 percent of the total assets.

According to the ASF data, at the end of last year, the value of the total asset of Pillar II pension funds stood at 47.6 billion lei, while the net asset was worth 47.576 billion lei.

The mandatory private pension funds had 7.25 million participants, according to the ASF data, and since the beginning of collection to the system contributions for 7.118 million participants have been transferred.

In October 2018, contributions for 4.107 million participants were transferred, and contributions weren't transferred for 3.124 million participants.

The following pension funds are active on Pillar II: Metropolitan Life Pensii, Aripi, AZT Viitorul tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.

