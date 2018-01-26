stiripesurse.ro

  
     
PSD's Dragnea says Dancila Gov't will honor any of President's invitations to dialogue on fiscal topics

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Friday that Dancila Government will honor the invitation to a dialogue on fiscal topics launched by President Klaus Iohannis. 


When asked, prior to the meeting of the PSD's National Executive Committee (CExN), if Dancila Government is to honor President Iohannis' invitation to a dialogue on fiscal topics, Dragnea responded: "Categorically yes. I and Mr Tariceanu will honor any invitation regarding matters which are important." 

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that he will draw the attention of the future Executive not to endanger the fiscal sustainability through "imprudent policies and hazardous measures." He announced that he will have talks with the government in this respect and ask for consultations with those in charge in the area of economic policies.

