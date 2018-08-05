 
     
PSD’s Dragnea says gov’ts of Israel, Romania to meet in joint session this autumn

Agerpres
Liviu Dragnea

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea told Antena 3 private broadcaster on Sunday that a joint meeting of the national governments of Israel and Romania will take place this autumn, according to Agerpres.


Asked about the meeting, Dragnea said: "It will be held. I'm not quite sure it is October 8 or November 8."

He talked about how he thinks that Romania's foreign policy should be seen.

"This is the approach that we have and that every courageous, sound statesman should have in this country. Partnership does not mean servitude, and that is what we all have to understand: it does not mean that if you express your point of view, if you explain the interest of your country, you offend people," said Dragnea.

