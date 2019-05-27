PSD's Liviu Dragnea arrives at Rahova Penitentiary, where he is to be imprisoned

Chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) Liviu Dragnea arrived at the Rahova Penitentiary in Bucharest, where he will be imprisoned after being sentenced by the Supreme Court to 3 years and 6 months in prison for instigation to abuse of office in the fictitious hiring case file from DGASPC (Social Assistance and Child Protection Directorate General) Teleorman .

He will be in quarantine for 21 days, a period of medical examination, a psychological evaluation, and the activities he will engage in during his detention.The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ, the Supreme Court, ed. n.) sentenced PSD leader Liviu Dragnea to 3 years and 6 months imprisonment for instigation to abuse of office in the fictitious hiring case file from DGASPC Teleorman.