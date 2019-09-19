PSD says taxation of special pensions shouldn't apply to servicemen

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) says that the taxation of special pensions should not apply to the servicemen's pensions, which must benefit from the taxation system currently in place, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday, who announced that an amendment in this sense will be promoted in Parliament.

"State military pensions must benefit from the taxation system now in place. We will promote this amendment in the Chamber of Deputies, which is the deciding chamber. As a NATO member state, we have a moral duty towards military personnel in activity, in reserve and in withdrawal. By excepting the servicemen from overtaxation, we align ourselves to the European legislation. In the majority of EU and NATO states, the regime of military pensions is regulated through special laws," Dancila wrote on Facebook.