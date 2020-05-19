PSD tables simple motion against IntMin Vela up for vote on May 26

Social Democratic Party (PSD) floor leader in the Senate Radu Preda told a plenary meeting on Tuesday that his party tabled a simple motion called "Romanian democracy adrift. With a broken sail in a pandemic" against Interior Minister, Marcel Vela using a pun on minister's family name that can also mean sail.

"In accordance with the provisions of the Regulations, I am hereby submitting the simple motion against Minister of Interior, Marcel Vela, called 'Romanian democracy adrift. With a broken sail in a pandemic.' Please order a debate and vote on this motion according to the Regulations," Preda said from the Senate's podium.Interim chairman of the Senate Robert Cazanciuc specified that the simple motion will be debated next Tuesday, on May 26, staring at 15:00hrs, EEST.