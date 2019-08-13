The Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) announced on Tuesday that it will file a criminal complaint against the National Liberal Party (PNL) representatives who "misinformed", "knowingly" about the budget rectification.

"The PSD condemns the way in which PNL knowingly misinforms the population regarding the budget rectification. The recent statements of some PNL leaders accusing the Government of having 'falsified' financial data and of 'stealing 10 percent of GDP' are of particular gravity and are subject to the provisions of the Criminal Code on the conscious communication and dissemination of fake news that endanger national security. These accusations - lacking any factual coverage and irresponsibly formulated by PNL against the Government - can affect the investors' and the citizens' confidence in official financial data, which can have a negative impact on the national economy and social climate. (...) Therefore, PSD announces that it will file a criminal complaint against PNL representatives who have irresponsibly formulated and disseminated such information, knowing their false nature and the negative effects they can have on the national economy," a PSD press release sent to AGERPRES shows.According to the quoted source, the Government's estimate of the revenues that will be collected by the end of this year was presented in an official, authentic document, assumed by the entire government team."The affirmation that this document was 'falsified' by a member of the Government is a lie, an absurd political attack that cannot be proved in any way by the PNL representatives. It is also alleged that about 10 percent of GDP would have been stolen in the last two and a half years' and that the money would have reached PSD and ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed. n.] which is contradicted by all the reports of the authorities that carried out checks on how the public money was spent. PNL are exhibiting ridiculous behavior and serious recklessness regarding the implications that such an approach can have," the Social-Democrats further say.