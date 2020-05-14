 
     
PSD to lodge to European Parliament a petition dubbed "Equal rights for Romanian workers in EU"

psd

The Social Democratic Party (PSD, opposition) will submit to the European Parliament a petition dubbed "Equal rights for Romanian workers in the European Union", announced on Thursday the party's spokesman, Lucian Romascanu.

"I have presented a petition that the PSD will submit to the European Parliament, with the title "Equal rights for Romanian workers in the European Union". It is extremely important, because people who, of course, for a better life, have chosen to go to work abroad need protection," Romascanu said at the end of the PSD's National Permanent Bureau.

According to him, the state "failed to provide protection" to Romanians who went to work abroad, and "although their departure was the result of high-level diplomatic agreements, Romania was not involved in this".

