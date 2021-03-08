PSD to vote against disbanding of Special Section for Crimes Investigation in Judiciary, challenge it to Constitutional Court

The Social-Democrats will vote against the dissolution of the Special Section for the investigation of crimes in the Judiciary (SIIJ), and if the bill is still adopted they will take all steps to appeal it to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), the PSD President Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

"This Special Section must not be disbanded. In other words, we will vote against the dissolution of the Special Section. Furthermore, we will take all necessary steps to appeal to the Constitutional Court if the draft law on the abolition of the Special Section will clear Parliament," Ciolacu said, at a press conference, after the meeting of the National Political Bureau of the PSD, when asked how the social-democrats would vote in the case of the SIIJ disbanding bill.

Ciolacu added that the PSD will refrain from voting in the case of changes to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code that the parties in the governing coalition intend to reject.

"There are many recommendations and decisions of the CCR that should be transposed into law. I think it's a little superficial this way of totally rejecting the proposals for amendments to the two codes, they are not enforced at the moment. I think we will abstain from voting," he said.