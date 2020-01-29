 
     
PSD: Venice Commission officially notified about law on modification of electoral law in Romania

The Venice Commission has been officially notified by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, about the modification of the electoral law in Romania, informs the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The decision was made by 26 votes "in favour" and only 3 "against," according to the same source.

"Europe is concerned about the modifications of the electoral law in Romania the Orban Government has just assumed responsibility for today. The Venice Commission has been officially notified by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg in relation to the modification of the electoral law in Romania. The decision regarding the notification was approved by 26 votes "in favour" and only 3 "against." The Venice Commission said it clearly that the electoral system cannot be modified less than one year before the elections, and this is exactly what the PNL (ruling National Liberal Party) is doing today," reads the release posted on the Facebook page of PSD on Wednesday.

On January 16, PSD Senator Titus Corlatean announced that the Monitoring Committee of the Member States of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe approved, upon PSD's request, the initiation of the investigation against Romania for failing to observe the democratic norms in the case of the Orban Government assuming responsibility for the modification of the legislation on the local elections only four months before the polls.

