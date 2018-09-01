PSD VP Firea demands IntMin sacking at party's CExN reunion in Neptun

Bucharest Mayor, Social Democratic Party (PSD, main at rule) Vice President Gabriela Firea on Saturday demanded at the party's National Executive Committee (CExN)'s reunion in southeastern Neptun, the sacking of the Interior Minister Carmen Dan, following the events of 10 August in Bucharest.

Firea stated at the end of the PSD's meeting that her demand regarding Carmen Dan was made due to the external concerns on the violence recorded in the Victoriei Square and which were transmitted to her through the European Commissioner Corina Cretu."I spoke yesterday with Mrs. European Commissioner Corina Cretu, who told me about a talk she had with her colleagues, European Commissioners, and with Mr. President Juncker, in which they expressed their concern regarding the political situation in Romania stressing in particular that what has happened on 10 August in Romania is not appreciated by the other European countries because, even they agree that the democratic institutions of the state must be protected, namely the gendarmes' intervention was correct up to a certain point, regarding the defence of the Gov't building and the gendarmes who were intervening to restore public order, they didn't agree with the fact that the protesters who were not violent had to suffer from the tear gas used in the Victoriei Square," Firea affirmed.According to Firea, the 10 August events have sent a negative perception abroad about Romania, saying that the one responsible for the situation created is Interior Minister Carmen Dan."I said that it is not fair for an entire country, for all the Romanians, the gov't as a whole and of course, the PSD as a political party to suffer on account of the errors of coordination and communication of Mrs. Minister," Gabriela Firea specified.