PSD will attack at CCR laws assumed by Gov't if Parliament has same topics drafted

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will attack at the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) any law the Government assumes responsibility on if there are draft laws in Parliament on the same topics, said the interim chair of the party, Marcel Ciolacu.

"From our point of view it's unconstitutional to come with laws assumed so long as there are bills in parliamentary debate. Regardless of any law the government brings by assumption to Parliament these laws will be attacked at the CCR if there are draft laws in the Romanian Parliament on the same topics," said Marcel Ciolacu, on Monday, at the end of the interim Permanent Bureau meeting of the PSD.Asked if they will submit a censure motion if the Government assumes responsibility on some projects, the leader of the Social Democrats said "The budget caps were something they had to bring, it's a law preceding the state budget, let's see what else they come up with"."Have a censure motion on what, on what Mr. Orban says on TV... we can't submit a censure motion," Ciolacu added.