PSD's Ciolacu about pension increase by 40 pct: We believe the amendment will pass joint plenum

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Tuesday night for the private broadcaster Romania TV that he had discussions with several parliamentary group leaders about the amendment submitted to the budget revision according to which the pension point would be increased by 40 pct, adding that this amendment will pass the joint plenum of Parliament.

The PSD has submitted on Monday to the Labor Committees of the Parliament an amendment to the budget revision that provides for a pension point increase by 14 pct and the preservation of the initial form of the Pension Law, which provides for an increase of the pension point by 40 pct from September 1, 2020.

"We had discussions today with several group leaders in Parliament and party leaders and we believe that this amendment will pass the vote in the joint plenum. (...) There are several leaders, I believe they will announce themselves on the day of the vote. At this time it's known that the PSD is in minority in Parliament, so we end this discussion as well, through a migration, long bashed a year ago by president Iohannis and the PNL [National Liberal Party], to the PNL. The PNL group in parliament, at this time, has 20 pct of its MPs coming from other political areas", Ciolacu said.

He added that the PSD formulated that amendment because laws have to be respected.

"Moreover, the standard of living in Romania has dropped a lot, the INS [National Statistics Institute] says so. (...) It's not an extraordinary increase, this increase can be supported. Romania is loaning 1,000 euro per second, we want to know what happened to this money, because they can't be found in the economy. (...) In what regards loans, we pay an interest rate of 4.74 pct, it's the highest interest rate paid by a European state. The IMF has granted to several countries, Poland, Greece, Bulgaria, loans with zero interest, 2 billion euro, for the pandemic period, with a single condition, that the acquisitions are made transparently. I want to tell you that Romania has not accessed such a loan," Ciolacu stated.