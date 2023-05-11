PSD's Ciolacu argues government rotation is to be completed by 1 June.

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu says the government rotation shall be "definitely" complete by 1 June, mentioning that there is dialogue being carried out in the coalition on this topic, told Agerpres.

"The government rotation, in other words, the new government will have a prime minister who comes within the Social Democratic Party. At this moment, this name is Marcel Ciolacu. I don't think something can be changed, but, there is always this possibility too. I didn't come to create an ambiguity," Marcel Ciolacu told Romania TV private television station on Wednesday evening.

He rejected the version of a possible nomination, by President Klaus Iohannis, of Mihai Tudose [former PM from the PSD - editor's note] as a PSD prime minister, because he "would decline."

"I believe that Mr Tudose, firstly, would decline and I think Mr. Iohannis doesn't want a political adventure now and a political instability. Both I and Mr Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca want political stability and I have seen (...) that we managed some overlapped crisis and succeeded, against all views, to overcome the difficult moments not only for Romania. (...) We have a political agreement which we observe. At this time, we are observing the political agreement. This doesn't mean that I with Mr Nicolae Ciuca and Mr Kelemen Hunor cannot talk about the possible changes. There is always time, these discussions are taking place, but the agreement, at the moment, still stands, just as it was signed," Ciolacu stated.

The leader of the Social-Democrats said he is still content with the activity of Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu and mentioned he wished for him to remain in the Government because he performed.

According to the current discussions, the PSD will not have a deputy prime minister in the future Government, he also said.