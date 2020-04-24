PSD's Ciolacu calls PM's refusal to show up before Parliament abuse of office

Acting national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that if Prime Minister Ludovic Orban fails to show up before Parliament to inform the MPs about government's actions related to the crisis created by the novel coronavirus, he will notify the Constitutional Court, because that would be "abuse of office."

Asked on an Antena 3 show what he will do if the prime minister does not come up in Parliament and does not even send a report on the measures taken to combat COVID-19, Ciolacu replied: "We will also make a written invitation, we will notify the Constitutional Court. In my opinion, a decision of Parliament is law, it is not discussed, no one has commented on such a thing so far."Ciolacu mentioned that Parliament approved a decision under which the prime minister is forced every seven days or whenever necessary to inform about the measures taken to combat COVID-19."It is an abuse of office that he defies Parliament. What I do not understand is how you can have such an attitude as long as the Constitution has Parliament work in a state of emergency, even if it is on a recess it has to convene. I am listening to the statements made by the prime minister and I am amazed that such a character is the prime minister with such an attitude towards the Romanian Parliament," the PSD leader said.In his opinion, the prime minister has a "defiant" and "unproductive" attitude.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that he would show up in Parliament when Parliament reconvenes if invited.