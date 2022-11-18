PSD's Ciolacu: Coalition colleagues should not give PSD directions regarding Romanians' pensions or incomes

Attending a county election conference at the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Caras-Severin chapter, in a speech held on Friday in Resita, PSD national leader Marcel Ciolacu told his colleagues in the ruling coalition "to show some decency" and not to give directions to PSD regarding Romanians' pensions and incomes, adding that that small state pensions should increase by at least 15%.

"I would very much like for certain colleagues of ours in the coalition at this moment to recognise their guilt. It's not something out of the ordinary. It's a normal thing. How we want to live in a normal Romania. That did not happen. Everyone does politics as they see fit. Everyone has consultants who advise them in a certain way and they make their decisions as they please. But I have a favour to ask of everyone and especially my colleagues in our coalition: show some decency. They cannot speak and give the PSD directions regarding the pensions or incomes of Romanians. They do not have that moral right", said Ciolacu.

He added that in 2021 Romanians' incomes did not increase and criticised the way the pandemic period was managed, Agerpres informs.

In his opinion, small state pensions should increase by more than 15%, and it is also necessary to increase the minimum wage as one of the solutions by which the workforce will not leave Romania.

Regarding an increase in the minimum wage, the PSD leader said that it is a necessary measure given that a third of the employees in the private sector are paid the minimum wage, noting at the same time that developed countries in Europe have resorted to increasing the minimum wage.