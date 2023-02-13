PSD's Ciolacu: Government coalition protocol, to be respected

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu deemed on Monday as a false topic the possibility that the head of state may not appoint him prime minister at the government rotation, adding that the protocol concluded by the current coalition will be respected, told Agerpres.

Ciolacu was asked whether he is afraid of the possibility that president Klaus Iohannis may not nominate him as prime minister at the government rotation that is to take place in May.

"First of all, what is happening at the moment is a false topic and I say it with all due respect and love. There is no such topic for Romanians. This argument is being circulated in the absence of other matters or other answers of politicians. There is no such topic. Someone not making the proposal... (...) Let us get out of this area of speculation. The protocol will be respected. (...) PSD will respect the protocol," said the leader of the social democrats, at the Palace of the Parliament.

Marcel Ciolacu mentioned that there was no discussion in the coalition about the possibility of the National Liberal Party (PNL) taking over the Ministry of Defence after the rotation of the prime ministers.

"We did not have this discussion. At this moment, I am telling you with all responsibility, there was no such discussion and, more than that, Mr. Angel Tilvar [Defence minister, ed.n.], as we have seen, is doing his job very well," he added.