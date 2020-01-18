PSD's Ciolacu: Gov't assuming responsibility repeatedly is abusive, no matter how is presented

Interim leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), Marcel Ciolacu, believes that the Government assuming responsibility for the various normative acts in the past two months is "an abuse."

"I've also read the statements made by Mr. Zegrean. There have been 3 or 4 such cases when the Government assumed responsibility for various laws, in the past 30 years. But it happened seven times already in the past 60 days. No matter how they present this, it is still an abuse. (...) Although the Law on Empowrement passed, the Government keeps promoting emergency ordinances that require an extraordinary session both in the Senate, when this chamber is required, and in the Chamber of Deputies, like it happened in the case of the ordinance on education, for instance. For Government assuming responsibility for a law requires a plenary sitting. And we know that the Romanian President has this power, to convoke a plenary sitting, and he said he was willing to do it, after the law is submitted to Parliament," Ciolacu said on Saturday, before the meeting of PES, "A new European Social agreement - 300 activists for an European left-wing message."He specified the government emergency ordinance on education was not received by the Deputies Chamber, which is the first forum notified in this case, yet."I believe it will be on Monday. We will see," added Ciolacu.