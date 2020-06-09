PSD's Ciolacu: Hospitals must be urgently reopened in conditions of safety for chronic patients

The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Tuesday that hospitals must be urgently reopened in conditions of safety for chronic patients, schools must be prepared to resume classes in the fall, and Parliament must be a dialogue partner for local authorities, regardless of political colour.

"Hospitals must be urgently reopened in conditions of safety for chronic patients! Schools must be prepared to resume classes in the fall! Money must be ensured for children and elderly in social centers, for disabled persons or for the feeding and accommodation of those in isolation. These are the real problems of all the cities in Romania. The reality, regardless of how much the Government tries to touch up, is a single one: local authorities in the entire country were left to fend for themselves in managing the COVID-19 epidemic. They spent over 800 million RON in the health crisis, while the Government allotted only... 20 million," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that Parliament cannot afford to allow the local administrations to go bankrupt.

"Parliament must be a dialogue partner for local authorities, regardless of political colour. Ultimately, the only thing that matters are the citizens. This was the firm message that I sent today to the mayors of cities, from the entire political spectrum, whom I met at the Parliament with. We will ensure in Parliament the money necessary so that local authorities keep functioning in the interest of the citizens," he mentioned.