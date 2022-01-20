PSD's Ciolacu: I believe Romania needs the current governing coalition

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that Romania needs the current governing coalition and that the coalition parties must communicate and keep going along so that "the Romanians can start trusting the government again."

"I believe that Romania needs this coalition, the Romanians' expectations from us are completely different, they don't want squabbles and disagreements, and we need to enter a communication and functioning pattern so that the Romanians can start trusting the government again. Replacing a government is easy, but regaining the Romanians' confidence is very hard. (...) It seems to me that we are not yet out of the logic the coalition with USR has functioned by and that they should calibrate their rhetoric to a normal coalition," Ciolacu said at the Palace of Parliament when asked how he sees the future of the coalition after the Social Democratic Party and the National Liberal Party taking swipes at each other recently.

He added that there is no dissatisfaction over the ruling coalition within the PSD. "Tomorrow we will attempt passing an ordinance, we'll see the draft proposed by the Ministry of Energy for the measures aimed at easing the Romanians' bills to be implemented as soon as possible and set some predictability starting with April 1. I stand by my opinion that the energy price must be regulated," Ciolacu said.