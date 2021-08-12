PSD's Ciolacu: I request President Klaus Iohannis urgently ask PM's resignation

The chairman of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, requested on Wednesday that President Klaus Iohannis "urgently" ask the resignation of Prime Minister Florin Citu, as the laws in force forbid the appointment as minister of those with criminal convictions.

"After long hours in which we hoped for a #NormalRomania in politics and a withdrawal of Prime Minister Florin Citu, I request President Klaus Iohannis urgently ask for the resignation of the head of the Executive! A #NormalRomania cannot be built with a criminal PM, even if he is vouched for by Cotroceni [Presidential] Palace," wrote Ciolacu on Facebook.

He added that PSD requests respect for the laws in force which forbid the appointment as minister of those with criminal convictions.

"We are speaking, Mr. President and Mr. Citu, of the same laws that ended other political aspirations for the Victoria [Government] Palace seat! Romanians expect a sign of political maturity! Not only: Wow, shock, incomplete explanations and apologies... from an old teenager! That's all I've heard today from Prime Minister Florin Citu about the fact that he spent two days in prison," he mentioned.

Prime Minister Florin Citu confirmed on Wednesday that 20 years ago he was fined in the United States of America for driving under the influence of alcohol, stating it was a mistake he paid dearly, being forced at the time to sell his car and travel as a pedestrian for a year.

Citu was asked, at the end of the government sitting, how he comments on the information appearing in the public space according to which in 2000, in the USA, he was imprisoned for two days for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"Yes, 20 years ago it was a DUI, it's about driving under the influence of alcohol. I paid the said fine, a very large fine. (...) It's a misdemeanor. I made a mistake 20 years ago. It's interesting that in four rounds of elections this information didn't come up, yet it does now in the internal competition of the PNL [National Liberal Party]," said Citu, in a press conference.