PSD's Ciolacu: If censure motion prevails, we'll present President Iohannis an economic program

Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Friday that if a censure motion against the Orban Government is adopted, the Social Democrats and their political partners will first of all present President Klaus Iohannis a short- and medium-term economic program.

"Together with the other political partners with whom we will initiate this censure motion, we will first of all present the President an economic program to deal with the economic crisis in the short and medium term, and from here to have a sincere and hands-on dialogue with the President about what the future government should look like, maybe until the elections or from the elections onwards. I think that what happens sends an important signal, for the President to get out of this logic of slamming PSD, which is an electoral logic. Whenever he publicly blasts the PSD, the President does so to cover up the government's mistakes. (...) I believe in [the President's] good faith, although I was also fooled, I've seen his attacks against me, that Transylvania-themed attack that was so shameful for a European President. That cannot count as a political statement. (...) I believe that the President will come out of this electoral logic, that he will put an end to these false subjects and that we will focus on the agenda of the Romanians," Ciolacu told DC News, when asked if PSD will propose a Prime Minister in the event that a censure motion against the Orban Government is adopted in Parliament.Ciolacu reiterated that PSD will table a censure motion in the next period and voiced his conviction that it will prevail.