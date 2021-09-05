PSD's Ciolacu: If USR-AUR motion gets a vote, PSD will vote for it

If the motion of censure of the Save Romania Union - Alliance of the Unity of Romanian (USR-AUR) against incumbent Prime Minister Florin Cîtu reaches the vote stage in the plenary sitting of Parliament, the Social Democrats will vote for it, but only if there are prospects for early elections, national leader of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Sunday .

Otherwise, added Ciolacu, at the end of the PSD National Political Bureau meeting, his party is considering a joint motion with USR PLUS and AUR.

"If the motion of the USR-AUR alliance gets a vote in the plenary sitting, then PSD will vote for it, but not for Barna to return to the government and Ghinea to ruin the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR); but we will go all in to early elections. Therefore, the USR-AUR alliance must support this approach. If the USR-AUR alliance motion fails to get a vote in the plenary sitting, we are willing to talk to USR and AUR and agree on a text of the motion; they should sign the motion so that we will have the 234 votes needed, and in 10 minutes' time we will table the motion. The Citu government has to go," said the Social Democrat leader, Agerpres informs.