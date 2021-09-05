 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PSD's Ciolacu: If USR-AUR motion gets a vote, PSD will vote for it

Inquam Photos / Ilona Andrei
motiune de cenzură

If the motion of censure of the Save Romania Union - Alliance of the Unity of Romanian (USR-AUR) against incumbent Prime Minister Florin Cîtu reaches the vote stage in the plenary sitting of Parliament, the Social Democrats will vote for it, but only if there are prospects for early elections, national leader of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Sunday .

Otherwise, added Ciolacu, at the end of the PSD National Political Bureau meeting, his party is considering a joint motion with USR PLUS and AUR.

"If the motion of the USR-AUR alliance gets a vote in the plenary sitting, then PSD will vote for it, but not for Barna to return to the government and Ghinea to ruin the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR); but we will go all in to early elections. Therefore, the USR-AUR alliance must support this approach. If the USR-AUR alliance motion fails to get a vote in the plenary sitting, we are willing to talk to USR and AUR and agree on a text of the motion; they should sign the motion so that we will have the 234 votes needed, and in 10 minutes' time we will table the motion. The Citu government has to go," said the Social Democrat leader, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.