PSD's Ciolacu: In just a few months,this Government put Romania two years and a half behind

The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Wednesday that in just a few months, the National Liberal Party (PNL) government "put Romania two years and a half behind", and the rate of unemployment rose to 4.8 pct, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

"The PNL Government - some economic sparklers! Catastrophes! In just a few months, this Government of incompetents has put Romania two years and a half behind. The unemployment rate rose to 4.8 pct, according to the data published today by the INS. The right-wing government means just a continuous collapse of the standard of living PNL=PDL [Liberal Democratic Party, former ruling in 2008-2012, merged into the National Liberal Party in 2014, ed.n.], meaning poverty, austerity and unemployment," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that the PSD government brought measures by which "hundreds of thousands of jobs" were created and had the "lowest unemployment rate in Europe".

"The PNL Government has destroyed everything and has brought us back to the level of 2017. The picture of the disaster is completed by a collapse of tourism by 98 pct in April. Historical record! A billion euro estimated losses just this year. Abyssal! The representatives of the HORECA industry desperately asked measures of support and fiscal facilities on the part of the Government. They received in exchange just the smoke of liberal cigars and a pile of aberrant norms which hinders them more than helps them," Ciolacu mentioned.

The unemployment rate rose to 4.8 pct in April 2020, the same level as in the second part of 2017, the unemployment rate being 1.5 percentage points higher in men than in women, the National Institute of Statistics informed, on Wednesday, in a release.