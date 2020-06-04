PSD's Ciolacu: Let us honor with dignity the Centennial of the signing of Trianon Peace Treaty

The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated that the Centennial of the signing of the Peace Treaty of Trianon must be 'honored with dignity' and criticizes the head of state for 'not having the national pride to promulgate the law dedicated for this essential day in the history of the Romanian nation'.

"Let us honor with dignity the Centennial of the signing of the Peace Treaty of Trianon, even if President Iohannis did not have the national dignity to promulgate the law dedicated to this essential day for the history of the Romanian nation. On June 4, 2020, Romania marks the Centennial of the signing of the Peace Treaty of Trianon. (...) Through the content of this peace treaty, the Great Powers recognized the Union of Transylvania (and the eastern part of Banat) with Romania, namely the will of Romanians expressed on December 1, 1918 and, respectively, the Resolution of the National Assembly of Alba Iulia. The Treaty of Trianon consecrated the fulfillment of the right to self-determination of nations in the Austro-Hungarian Duality, according to the principle consecrated internationally by the President of the United States of America, Woodrow Wilson. It was the case of the Romanian majority in Transylvania, but also other nations, such as the Czecho-Slovaks, the Serbs, Croats and Slovenes, which allowed the occurence and recognition of new, independent states," said Ciolacu, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES by the PSD.

The PSD leader also stated that for Romania, the Peace Treaty "meant not only the international political and legal recognition of the Union of Transylvania with the Motherland", but also the confirmation of the political and civil rights of Romanians who were the majority population in this territory, rights that the Romanians had not had previously in the Austro-Hungarian Empire.