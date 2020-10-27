PSD's Ciolacu: Many PNL members might have voted for Iordache, to make scandal afterwards

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Monday stated that there are probably "very many" PNL (National Liberal Party) MPs who voted for Florin Iordache as head of the Legislative Council just "to make a scandal" afterwards related to the person PSD proposed for this office, according to AGERPRES.

"It's possible that very many members of the PNL voted for Mr Iordache, just to make a scandal afterwards while pointing to the person PSD chose for the Legislative Council. This is the only explanation I have. If anybody can give me another explanation, I will respect that," Ciolacu told B1 TV private television broadcaster when asked what exactly happened when Florin Iordache was elected by Parliament's plenum as the head of the Legislative Council.

Ciolacu mentioned that PSD did not negotiate this office for Iordache with neither PNL or USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party).

"I only have one question, the PNL group has more than 100 MPs, 120, I don't know the exact number, maybe they welcomed 30-40 party-switchers, whose names I understand there are to be found on their lists [for the parliamentary elections - editor's note], I wish them good luck. So how come that Mr Zegrean only collected 41 votes when they have 120 MPs? Maybe someone from the PNL could explain this phenomenon to us, before we can talk of arrangements and negotiations between PSD and other parties?," said Ciolacu.