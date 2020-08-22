PSD's Ciolacu: Objective at local elections is to remain largest party in Romania

The objective of the social-democrats in the local elections is to remain the largest political party in Romania, said Marcel Ciolacu on Saturday, after the congress in which he was elected chairman of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), and added that in the case of a weak score, he will be the one to foot the bill.

"The main objective in the local elections is to have as many local elected officials - because the local elections come first - just as we have now, in other words, to remain, the largest political party in Romania. In what regards footing the bill, that's on me personally and I take it on in full," Ciolacu said, when asked what the objective of the party in the local and parliamentary elections is and who will foot the bill of an eventual weak score in the elections.

He showed that the party to win the local elections will also win the parliamentary ones.

"Mr. Stanescu said something, I don't know if you followed, I did: we are playing our own turf, and whoever wins the local elections will win the parliamentary elections," Ciolacu said.

