PSD's Ciolacu: PSD will challenge election of mayors in two rounds with CCR, if motion fails

PSD's (Social Democratic Party) acting president Marcel Ciolacu said on Saturday that his party will challenge the law on the election of mayors in two rounds with the Constitutional Court, if the censure motion submitted to Parliament against the Government assuming responsibility for this law fails

"Most definitely," said Ciolacu, when asked about the intention of challenging the said law with the CCR, if the motion doesn't pass.He stated that the censure motion "momentarily" relies on PSDs and UDMR"s votes and that the Social Democrats are currently negotiating with all the other political forces in Parliament and non-attached MPs to secure more votes.Regarding the possibility that PSD will propose George Maior as Prime Minister, Ciolacu said no."I did not have the pleasure to meet Mr. Mayor. PSD will certainly not make this proposal. (...) For this period, until the parliamentary elections, there should be a government of national union and after the general elections, a majority should be created. The national union government should include all the political forces. I also heard the idea that we would lose another 6-7 months. I think that, at this point, the costs are higher if PNL (National Liberal Party) stays at rule with this minority government," Ciolacu said on Saturday before the meeting of PES [the Party of European Socialists] Romania activists.He denied having talks with President Iohannis and Prime Minister Orban about the early elections.