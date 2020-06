PSD's Ciolacu: PSD won't vote for extension of state of alert by more than 15 days

PSD (Social Democratic Party) will not support the extension of the state of alert by more than 15 days, the interim leader of the Social Democrats, Marcel Ciolacu, informed on Monday, at the end of the meeting of the National Executive Committee of this party.

"We will wait for the proposal of the Government and see how this Government Decision will look like. The Executive Committee has made a decision to vote for everything that has to do with the protection of the citizens' health. But we will not vote for such things as direct acquisitions and other aberrations that we have seen during the past three months and helped nobody. Such measures only helped some people getting rich. (...) What we wish for is an intermediary state, which is why I have decided together with my colleagues not to vote for an extension of the state of alert, unless it does not exceed 15 days. This will be our vote. Let's see if we have a majority in Parliament to be able to hold on to this approach," Ciolacu said at a press conference.