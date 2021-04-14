PSD's Ciolacu: Removal of Voiculescu comes too late

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that the removal of Vlad Voiculescu from the office of Minister of Health comes "much too late for many Romanians who lost their lives or destroyed their health."

"We had 4 months in which hospitals burned down, in which the people who died of COVID were mocked, in which the seriously ill were evacuated from the hospital in the middle of the night, in which patients who could have lived for many more days died due to misfunctioning oxygen facilities, 4 months in which Iohannis remained silent, and Citu and the entire Coalition of Austerity protected this catastrophic minister! PNL (National Liberal Party), USR (Save Romania Union) and UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) must never again dare to bring such calamities as Voiculescu or Tataru at the Ministry of Health. It's time to bring in a professional who knows what to do in this health crisis," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Florin Citu dismissed the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu.