PSD's Ciolacu: Retail prices could freeze at last three months levels

Social Democratic Party (PSD) acting national chairman Marcel Ciolacu said Monday that retail prices being frozen at their last three months levels could be a solution at this time, adding that he had a discussion with representatives of the big food store chains about actual solutions that can be applied so that food prices return to normal and consumers be protected.

"Today, I had a discussion with representatives of the big food store chains in Romania (AMRCR). Together with Paul Stanescu, the general secretary of PSD, we spoke with the big retailers about actual solutions that we can implement together so that food prices return to normal and consumers are protected. PSD has already lodges a law with Parliament on price caps and it is natural to take into account the amendments of the big retailers as well. I think freezing prices at their last three months levels can be a solution at this time," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.He added that he also discussed with the representatives a PSD initiative regarding the promotion of Romanian products."I am glad that there is a great opening for the big stores to carry on their shelves more products made in our country. Both sides want to encourage the Romanian farmers and agriculture, but there is a need for continuous dialogue, with all the players involved, for the merchandise of the Romanian producers to reach the big stores; setting up collection centres for Romanian merchandise would greatly facilitate the process. Do not forget: a purchased Romanian product = a saved job!," wrote Ciolacu.