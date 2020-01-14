PSD's Ciolacu says democracy being abused requires censure motion

Social Democratic Party (PSD) acting national leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that a censure motion should be tabled by PSD accusing the National Liberal Party (PNL) of abusing democracy, and adding that PSD's capability of holding talks and creating a new parliamentary majority should not be underestimated.

"I do not think that, at this moment, the PSD has not drawn up a political and government manifesto (...). We are a minority in Parliament and therefore I do not understand why there is this avoidance of Parliament, where PSD is still a minority. (...) You cannot but table a censure motion when democracy is being abused and something so immoral, wrong and illegal is being attempted, regardless of costs; do not underestimate my personal ability and my colleagues' ability to conduct negotiations and to create a new majority," said Ciolacu after a meeting of the PSD National Executive Committee.According to him, early elections are a "political option in the event of a political crisis, it is quite another story, there are other democratic rules for triggering early elections.""What we stand for today is very clear and my colleagues are arguing with equal strength: under no circumstances are you entitled to amend electoral laws two or three months before their due time. There is no overstepping this red line of democracy anywhere in the world, no matter how developed the country may be," said Ciolacu.He was asked if the Social Democrats are ready to return to power if incumbent Prime Minister Ludovic Orban did not want to resign office pending a censure motion from the PSD, an option that would benefit PNL.