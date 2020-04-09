PSD's Ciolacu says forcing Romania into unemployment no solution

Acting national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) no longer exists, as the Liberal Democratic Party (PDL), a late alliance between parts of PNL and defunct Democratic Party (PD), has returned with austerity, adding that forcing Romania into unemployment is not a solution.

"PNL no longer exists. The PDL with austerity is back! In 2010, the austerity experiment proved to be a failure! To repeat it now means (...) mischief and vested interests hidden under the umbrella of the state of emergency. Also stop reliving the bad scenario back then when you pitched the private sector against the public sector and vice versa! Do not destroy Romania again! If you do not know what and how to do, take a clue from other states! All are injecting money into the economy to save both their private sector and domestic production. In addition, they are all promoting concrete and courageous social solutions for all the affected categories. Forcing Romania into unemployment is not a solution, even if it is all you could find," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.He added that little by little people are beginning to see the "true face" of those in government."While you keep the Romanians at home - without testing them - they can see how you are surreptitiously hiring only your party cronies. While the private sector is knowingly being killed, the Romanians can see your party companies growing through totally opaque and increasingly controversial acquisitions. You are not eternal! You cannot escape accountability," wrote Ciolacu.