PSD's Ciolacu says party is to come up with a censure motion after the state of emergency or alert

Social Democratic Party (PSD) interim chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that his party, but also other political allies, will file a censure motion against the Executive, but after the state of emergency and alert end.

"We are working on a political project and an economic draft law, together with other political partners from other formations and when we finish shaping up this project and this economic version for the Romanians, we will come up with a censure motion, but under no circumstance in this period of state of emergency or alert. I proposed my colleagues for Parliament to work in July and August, in an extraordinary session, in other words, not have a parliamentary vacation," Marcel Ciolacu told Antena 3 private television station.He added that, "if we continue like this, at least economically, there shall be a disaster" in Romania."So far, we don't have any economic project from the Government or the President, than the one proposed by the Social Democratic Party on a short-term, in 28 points, because, so far, the President communicates on behalf of the Government, coherent or at least explain to us what is up next. We don't know, there is still no testing performed, we don't know how many people are infected at the moment in Romania," the PSD leader also said.